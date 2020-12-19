Readers’ Letters: Covid is moving around with us

If Covid can transfer within a hospital ward which is apparently to be Covid-free with no visitors, then what chance does the common person have in not spreading this?

I agree we should all try our best to follow guidance, which I’m sure the poor people working on the wards that were transferring to patients were following, too.

People have to remember that governments allowed people to move more freely when we do not have the infrastructure sorted.

Care home workers are only recently being tested weekly but, let’s be honest, test a person on Monday and they could easily contract Covid on Wednesday, so until the following Monday they are not tested again.

We do not have the infrastructure to deal with this virus, hence all the sudden tightening of restrictions. Nothing the governments have put in place (infrastructure) has worked properly.

P Stewart.

Cowardly decision

Regarding there being no changes to the Christmas restrictions.

Cowardly stuff from Johnson and his three devolved cohorts.

They are obviously terrified of the consequences of folk going radge for five days but they don’t have the guts to row back on their original decision taken when things weren’t quite as bad as they are now.

A Goddog.

Only safe for takeaways

I don’t get why it’s OK to go to bars and restaurants until 6pm. Does Covid only come out at night? Does alcohol make Covid worse?

There should be no indoor dining, it should only be takeaways. You can’t dine outdoors in Scotland – the weather won’t allow for that.

J Bursa.