Readers’ Letters: Aberdeen council staff at breaking point

While Aberdeen city councillor Claire Imrie praises ACC’s 18-month mental health support initiative to maintain and enhance the mental health and wellbeing of staff (EE, May 15), this doesn’t reflect the mood at ACC’s headquarters at Marischal College.

Lots of ACC housing staff are “overworked” and are “at breaking point” due to cuts in services, increased workloads and the pandemic, with the threat of strike action on the cards (Evening Express, May 3).

Meanwhile, I assume chief executive Angela Scott has been running the city from her Dundee home since the beginning of lockdown in March 2020.

If lowly “Joe Bloggs” can turn up every day to work, I wonder why can’t the chief on £150,000 at least make an appearance and listen to her staff?

T Shirron, Aberdeen.

Lights not way to go

In my opinion this red/amber/green traffic light system for overseas travel does not work as it encourages amber gamblers.

The rules should be changed to green/red only.

Like an old saying goes, you are either pregnant or not – there is no halfway.

This amber in between leaves the rule open to abuse or the bending of the reason for travel.

Michael North, Summerhill