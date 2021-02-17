Readers’ Letters: Compassionate and expert care

I, on behalf of my family, feel compelled to write in response to an article we read in the Evening Express referencing an inspection at Mowat Court Care Home.

I would ask that the results of the recent inspection are kept in perspective.

Recently our family attended the funeral of my father, who as a resident of Mowat Court recently passed away in a Covid-related death.

As a family, we cannot speak highly enough of the expert and compassionate care which was given to my father throughout the time he lived at Mowat Court.

The difficulties in dealing with Covid within such a setting are significant and how the care home managed to prevent the spread of Covid for the best part of the year is testimony to their efforts there.

From our perspective, what the article highlights is that these are no ordinary times and care homes everywhere are facing very difficult and challenging circumstances.

Positive recognition of this would go some way towards reinforcing morale for all care staff in these exceptional times.

Isobel Townsend.

Still no rights or freedoms

RE the new hotel quarantine rules now in place.

It should have been done last year like the other countries who adopted this method of trying to control the virus.

Maybe if it had been we would have been in the same position as Australia by now, instead of still having no rights and freedoms.

KRW.

New rules

Re the story about a traveller “feeling sad” after entering a quarantine hotel near Heathrow Airport and having to stay in his room for 10 days – tough.

We don’t want our numbers going back up so suck it up – you knew the rules.

I want out of lockdown as does everyone, but if we keep letting this virus in we will never get out of lockdown.

EW.