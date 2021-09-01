Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Christmas light spend is absurd

By Readers' Letters
01/09/2021, 5:00 pm
Christmas lights and tree Union street
Are the council buying Oxford Street Christmas lights? Because the sort of money they are spending on lighting a few streets is absurd.

Apart from Union and George Street I do not regard any of the other streets mentioned as of great importance to the heritage of Aberdeen. I agree with BL of Aberdeen when he said the council knows how to waste millions. There must be a way for the people of Aberdeen to get them out office before they destroy the city with their stupid ideas and wasting the millions that is supposed to improve the city centre to benefit all residents and business people.

CT.

Readers’ help required

I have always been fascinated with the Northfield mast since I was a kid. Do any readers or EE have info when it was built, official name and so on?

Mark Murray, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen

Lay off Gove

Regardless of what you think of his politics, it is really time to leave poor Michael Gove  alone now. There are not many of us who can claim to look like Strictly professionals when we take to the dance floor!

Judi Martin, Alma, Maryculter, Aberdeenshire