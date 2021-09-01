Readers’ letters: Christmas light spend is absurd

Are the council buying Oxford Street Christmas lights? Because the sort of money they are spending on lighting a few streets is absurd.

Apart from Union and George Street I do not regard any of the other streets mentioned as of great importance to the heritage of Aberdeen. I agree with BL of Aberdeen when he said the council knows how to waste millions. There must be a way for the people of Aberdeen to get them out office before they destroy the city with their stupid ideas and wasting the millions that is supposed to improve the city centre to benefit all residents and business people.

Readers’ help required

I have always been fascinated with the Northfield mast since I was a kid. Do any readers or EE have info when it was built, official name and so on?

Mark Murray, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen

Lay off Gove

Regardless of what you think of his politics, it is really time to leave poor Michael Gove alone now. There are not many of us who can claim to look like Strictly professionals when we take to the dance floor!

Judi Martin, Alma, Maryculter, Aberdeenshire