Readers’ Letters: Childline needs our help

As a volunteer for the NSPCC’s Childline service, I have seen first-hand how lockdown has impacted a generation of children.

Combined with the closure of schools and the lack of contact with their usual support networks, many already vulnerable children have been placed at increased risk of mental health difficulties.

Since lockdown began, Childline has delivered more than 2,600 counselling sessions to children in Scotland for support with mental and emotional health issues, including suicidal thoughts and feelings.

It is vital that children know we are still here for them and that Childline can continue to provide a vital lifeline for them. This is why I am appealing to your readers to remember us in their will this Remember a Charity Week (which runs until Sunday).

Leaving a legacy can have an incredible impact – the amount we receive through legacies is the equivalent of the cost of running our schools’ Speak out Stay safe programme and Childline combined for a year.

As we move from crisis to recovery, we need your help to continue to support children during this challenging, ever-changing situation and beyond.

To find out how you can help, please call 020 7825 2505 or visit nspcc.org.uk/guardian

Kat McMahon, Volunteer for NSPCC Scotland’s Childline service.

Not sitting comfortably

What on Earth are the bench/flower seats on Union Street and in other areas of Aberdeen about?

Who designed and who sanctioned the expensive seats at £360,000? Who wants to sit and look at a bin, or look through the windows of shops?

There is no social distancing evident with the gathering of ‘unfortunate’ people sitting on them.

Our councillors love wasting money.

Should have gone to B&Q!

T Shirron, Aberdeen.

Spaced out

Regarding the new cycle lanes at Aberdeen beach – totally unnecessary.

The most spacious area in Aberdeen where people could quite easily keep their distance as it was. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

G Black.