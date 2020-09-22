Readers’ Letters: Caring for the carers is vital

It is estimated there could now as many as 1.1 million people in Scotland caring unpaid for a loved one who is older, disabled, or seriously ill during the coronavirus pandemic.

We know that it has been an especially difficult time for family carers, with the majority having to provide more care during the pandemic – on average 10 additional hours a week. With many face-to-face day services still closed or limited because of Covid, some families are caring round the clock without a break.

It’s thanks to carers telling Carers Scotland about their personal experiences that we are able to explain to politicians and policymakers the challenges they are facing six months on from the coronavirus outbreak as we head into winter.

By filling in our survey Caring Behind Closed Doors: 6 months on (on the Carers UK website) unpaid carers in Scotland can help inform the UK’s most comprehensive study into experiences of looking after a loved one during the coronavirus crisis.

With a Scottish Government plan for social care reform currently in the making, it has never been more important for unpaid carers to share their experiences.

Fill in the survey here

Simon Hodgson Director, Carers Scotland.

Class act at the school

Re Kittybrewster School having a class isolate.

They have done the right thing by isolating the one class.

You can’t close the whole school after one case or it will be never-ending opening and shutting. Each class has its own bubble.

D Cromar.

Nilsen role

David Tennant in ITV’s latest crime drama plays the most remarkable and brutal role as mass murderer Dennis Nilsen in what is his best-yet TV performance.

There seems to be no challenge too big or demanding for David Tennant to aspire to, but I do hope that the persistent chain-smoking in the drama doesn’t give him health problems for the future.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.