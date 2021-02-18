Readers’ Letters: Careful what you wish for…

Mr Johnson, the Prime Minister, gave an update on his “roadmap” for the easing of lockdown restrictions.

He intimated that this must be the last lockdown, but unfortunately, he mentioned a phrase, containing words that I think most people, including some journalists, jumped on.

The words were progress, cautious, and irreversible – but most didn’t take the full phrase in context.

The phrase was: “We want progress to be cautious, but also irreversible.”

I believe most would focus on those three words, but for me the main word is WANT. We can “want” all we want, but in real life what we get is not always what we want. Remember the adage be careful what you wish for, because…

JH, Aberdeen.

Best way to show thanks

RE I Manson’s letter about thanking farmers after their winter efforts.

You know what the best thank you would be?

Buy as much of your food from local farmers as you can and then in the shops buy Scottish, or failing that English/Welsh/N Irish/British…

ME.

Fearful for businesses

The current furlough scheme runs until April 30.

I have little doubt, regardless of what happens after that, many businesses will announce they won’t open again.

Many people are currently happy with potential partial lifting of restrictions. Wait for the change in opinion when they no longer get paid 80% for sitting at home and there’s no job to return to.

GB.