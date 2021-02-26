Readers’ Letters: Capitalism not the top priority

Regarding those questioning Nicola Sturgeon’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Those demanding a rushed policy of reopening our country have succumbed to the logic of capitalism.

Where our Scottish Government, FM and medical experts have always stated a more cautious “stay at home” life over profit approach, the UK Government yields to reconcile that of capitalist demands.

Bankers, corporate executives and industrialists are choosing profit over life, pleading to reopen the country, cracking the whip, sending those back to the frontline which remains a Covid-19 minefield, exposing workers and the risk of spreading the virus further, which is against the common interest for human life.

AB.

Help aviation

Re the story about Tui axeing Aberdeen flights.

Aviation has had such a difficult time, with no help. Shame on the government giving no support! Get your act together – pilots need jobs and we all would like a holiday eventually!

SFG.

Not really a surprise, unfortunately, when all flights here have to quarantine but elsewhere in the UK doesn’t.

Aberdeen Airport is probably the first because there’s less flights to/from there compared to Glasgow, for example, but I doubt the others will be safe from this either.

AT.

Spend here!

If the situation has improved in the months to come, why not holiday in Scotland and make a real difference with our recovery? Spend holiday money here.

MB.