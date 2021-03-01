Readers’ Letters: Call for action on lung health

As Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Scotland launch their manifesto for the 2021 Scottish elections, it is clear there is a long way to go to protect and improve lung health in Scotland.

The number of respiratory deaths in Scotland has not decreased at all in the lifetime of the Scottish Parliament, in fact increasing by 2%.

Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Scotland are calling for candidates to pledge their support to help change Scotland’s bleak respiratory landscape in their 2021 manifesto Standing Up for Scotland’s Lungs.

We’re launching our manifesto on the anniversary of the first case of Covid-19 confirmed in Scotland.

While we are pleased to see the progress of vaccinations and the beginnings of a way out of this pandemic, it has highlighted a much larger issue.

More than 80,000 people with affected lungs have had to shield and put their lives on hold due to this respiratory virus. This is the highest of any disease group, demonstrating just how severely at risk the people of Scotland are due to the lack of investment in respiratory health.

Scotland needs to act now to protect and improve lung health as we live with and recover from Covid-19.

The pandemic has proved to be the single most devastating respiratory virus Scotland has ever seen and this should be the wake-up call all parties need to invest in and improve respiratory health.

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Scotland.

Necessary force

RE the story about travellers complaining about their treatment after spending 10 days in a quarantine hotel after arriving from a country on the government’s red list.

I’m in day 13 of 14 confined to a cabin on a ship just so I can work. Five negative Covid tests as well to prove I’m clear.

But rules are rules and we do what’s necessary.

If you didn’t want to be isolated you shouldn’t have travelled.

Also, this just proves you wouldn’t have isolated in your own house so government enforcement is necessary.

GM.

Jab stab

RE the news that those aged 40-49 will be next vaccine priorities: I’m sorry, I think all frontline workers should be first, especially our police officers. Shocking.

MC.