Readers’ Letters: Bus drivers just doing their jobs

I read with interest the article on the lady who had twice been challenged about not wearing a mask on a bus.

Bus drivers should be applauded for challenging people, although how it is communicated may require some diplomacy.

I have a relative who is exempt from wearing a mask, and when asked about not wearing a mask, takes offence. As I keep reminding them, the person asking doesn’t know your medical history so don’t snap at them for doing their job to protect others.

I accept some people have conditions where wearing a mask cannot be done for medical reasons, but should they be on a bus? The purpose of a mask is to reduce the spread of the virus, it is worn to reduce the risk of others catching the virus.

A single cough can produce up to 3,000 droplets. One recent study showed we spray thousands of droplets into the air just by talking.

It was stated some exemptions from wearing masks are for those who have breathing difficulties and respiratory problems.

Are these not the people more at risk from the virus? In which case being on a bus without a mask puts them at risk and creates risks for others.

Alison Forsyth

Informative and clear

RE the BBC decision over whether to air Nicola Sturgeon’s briefings.

The only reason the Boris et al briefings stopped was because they became a sham and embarrassing. Scottish Government briefings are very informative and provide a clear message of the situation we find ourselves in. They cover a whole gambit of important considerations – including business, education and health.

S Tolmie

Explanation

Regarding Sturgeon’s briefings, could anyone who genuinely believes these are party political broadcasts explain to me specifically what SNP policies she publicises or even speaks about?

None. The fact of the matter is the Tories don’t want their leader to be shown up by someone far more competent.

S Lobban