Readers’ Letters: Brexit deal not ready after all

As the UK and EU struggle on to try and achieve a deal, one should remember that it was not long ago that Boris Johnson told us: “That oven-ready deal I talked about so much during the election campaign has already had its plastic covering pierced and been placed in the microwave.”

Despite these assurances, this has proven yet again to be another untruth in his ever-growing back catalogue.

A no-deal, which remains a strong option, will mean deeper economic pain and disruption, and will, at least according to the EU’s calculation, simply put off a scenario where he will have to sign up to an even worse deal.

Despite such a fragile situation, the UK Government is this week intent on fanning the flames and pushing ahead with the Internal Market Bill, which breaks international law and seeks to allow ministers to override the Withdrawal Agreement signed with the EU.

He may have claimed to have an “oven-ready” deal, but he clearly forgot to switch the oven on.

Alex Orr

Compulsory vaccine

RE the story about a business owner saying getting the Covid vaccine should be compulsory.

If it’s not mandatory to have the vaccine, at least allow businesses to choose whether they will prevent people who have not had it from entering their premises.

J Forster

Vaccines should be mandatory for everyone who can receive them.

Only medical exemptions should be allowed.

B Thomas

Concerned

Regarding the Pfizer Covid vaccine being given legal protection.

I’m still concerned – if it’s such a good thing why does the company involved, that’s making billions, get a blanket protection from lawsuits if it causes side effects or death in patients?

T Cable