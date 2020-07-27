Readers’ Letters: Breathing new life into cinema

I have been following with interest your articles on the cinemas of Aberdeen, and in particular the former bingo hall in Peterhead, which is to be converted to a cinema.

Back in the 1950s the new cinema in Peterhead, which was most recently a bingo hall, was originally a cinema and known as The Regal.

In fact, Peterhead had not one but two cinemas, the other being The Playhouse situated in Queen Street.

The name of The Playhouse is still there, above what is now shops.

Both cinemas did a good trade as these were the days before TV.

Each had a different programme from the other and for the first half of the week – Monday to Wednesday – they would show one set of films, then Thursday to Saturday they would have a different ones.

There was always the main film and a “B” film and, of course, The Pathe News.

I wish the new cinema every success when it opens.

Muriel Jaffrey, Scotstown Gardens, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

Bus cuts

We stay in Danestone and at one time there were three buses that went into town: the 1, 8 and 18.

The 8 and 18 were great as it was only took about 25 minutes. Now we don’t like going into town by bus as the number 1 takes too long.

As we are both in our seventies we cannot walk from Guild Street so we take a car out of town to park near the shops.

First Bus, put the two buses back through Danestone.

ER.

End tyranny

RE Boris Johnson saying he believes the UK will be “well past” coronavirus by the middle of next year, but warning of “tough times” ahead.

Tough times indeed and entirely of his own making. Out of a total population of 67 million, only 13.9 million voted for this tyranny.

Best make them pay for it, not Scotland.

SG.