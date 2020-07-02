Readers’ Letters: Braveheart syndrome

In response to Andrew Lamb’s letter on June 30, can he say how much funding was provided by the UK treasury to assist Scotland’s funding of the Covid-19 pandemic?
I would suggest that if Scotland had to deal with this, or any future pandemics on its own, we could not sustain nor survive such a period.
The bottom line is Scotland cannot survive economically as a stand- alone nation.
I wish those with braveheart syndrome would give the thought of independence a rest.
Gordon Park
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe