Readers’ Letters: Braveheart syndrome

In response to Andrew Lamb’s letter on June 30, can he say how much funding was provided by the UK treasury to assist Scotland’s funding of the Covid-19 pandemic?

I would suggest that if Scotland had to deal with this, or any future pandemics on its own, we could not sustain nor survive such a period.

The bottom line is Scotland cannot survive economically as a stand- alone nation.

I wish those with braveheart syndrome would give the thought of independence a rest.

Gordon Park