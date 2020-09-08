Readers’ Letters: Boulevard plan is parking mad

I cycle three days a week from Westhill to Hazlehead using the shared pedestrian cycle route and it works.

Due to the much wider walkways at both levels of the Beach Esplanade, there is no reason that this cannot be achieved there with some bollards.

As a cycling group, or with my grandchildren, if we do cycle at the beach, due to the distance and the traffic we put our bikes on racks and drive there, which makes the idea of the reduced parking measure counter-intuitive.

Public transport to the area is non-existent and many people visit the area from outside the city, so any reduction in numbers would affect the economy of businesses in that area.

There are already enough restrictions to our movement in the city without a badly thought-out plan which appears to be an exercise to appease some vocal lobby and tick a box.

Vince, cyclist

SNP owe it to voters

EE columnists Frank Gilfeather and Moreen Simpson seem to have a rather limited understanding of how the political system works in this country.

They would presumably accept that when a party is returned to power, it is because their flagship policies have gained the support of the majority of voters. They are then expected to enact these policies.

The SNP’s raison d’être is to gain independence for Scotland and they would betray the ever-increasing percentage of the electorate who support this aim if they did not pursue it.

A Robertson, Alford.

Covid cases

On the increase in Covid-19 cases, testing has more than doubled since May. Of course, there will be more cases.

TC.