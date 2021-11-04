Readers’ letters: Bonfire Night an annual trial

Bonfire Night is just about here, when thousands of households spend hundreds of thousands of pounds buying gunpowder without

a licence to shoot their well-earned money in the air for about 10 seconds while trying to conform to climate change.

In the meantime we will light thousands of bonfires emitting more

toxic fumes and last, but most important, is the injuries that will be

caused to young children by stupid adults not handling these dangerous

explosives safely.

Once again we are calling on already stretched emergency services like doctors,

nurses and the fire services, and for the pets, dogs and cats, etc, there is no safe haven.

Don McKay, Aberdeen