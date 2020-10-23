Readers’ Letters: Bon Accord Baths article made a splash

I found the article written by Scott Begbie on the current position and potential of the Bon Accord Baths both fascinating and illuminating.

Mr Begbie dipped into the illustrious history of the baths and what they mean to Aberdeen – and perhaps more relevantly explored the future potential of the facility.

Clearly the excellent group of volunteers who act under Bon Accord Heritage have done sterling work in a relatively short period of time and have not only highlighted the architectural merits of this gem but have also detailed how the building could be developed in the future.

I was particularly interested to note there is an abundance of space available which can be used to develop uses ancilliary to pool use.

There has clearly been an outpouring of public affection for the baths both on social media and also, I understand, at the recent very successful open days.

It would appear that the building has the potential to become a community hub, welcoming people not only to the pool but also to its other areas which can be used for a range of supplementary uses.

With all this positivity being displayed by a broad spectrum of local people, hopefully this will be noticed by politicians of all persuasions in the Town House so that they can offer whatever support they can to the aims of Bon Accord Heritage.

Graham Cooper

Give me a break

Well done Gillian Al-Samarai for taking a salary cut to become a councillor and join the gravy train.

Now she wants to take it to the “next level” and become an MSP? Give me a break. I’m no SNP member so I won’t have a vote, but surely they can offer us mere minions something better than that. Job losses on a daily basis and the first thing that comes to Cllr Al-Samarai’s head is cash. Shameless.

Gordon Neilston, Aberdeen.

Missing men

After an Old Firm win at Parkhead, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard had the gall to say Celtic were not under-strength.

With six first-team men not available I’d suggest they were.

Your team has not won anything yet Mr Gerrard so kindly refrain from vexatious remarks.

TF.