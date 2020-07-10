Readers’ Letters: Bolsonaro and a trio of ‘fools’

It comes as absolutely no surprise to me that Brazil’s prime minister Jair Bolsonaro has been confirmed as having coronavirus.

Another doubter in the mould of President Trump of the United States and our own Boris Johnson, Mr Bolsonaro is nothing short of being a fool.

“A little flu” is how he described the global pandemic that has killed over half a million people on this planet.

The main thrust of this letter, however, is an attempt to highlight that these three incompetents have presided over some of the worst death tolls on Earth from coronavirus. The population figures I have used are from 2018, while the grim death tolls were correct as at July 7, 2020.

USA population 326.7 million, 132,573 deaths; Brazil population 209.5 million, 65,487 deaths; UK population 66.46 million, 44,391 deaths.

These three examples are countries that are run by men who have achieved offices way above their abilities and have little or no concern for their respective populations.

George Scott, Rosehill, Aberdeen

Off the rails

As the travel restrictions have been lifted we decided to spend a weekend in London.

Instead of flying we decided to help the environment and travel by the new Azuma direct morning service. We tried to book but the explanation from LNER was sorry the two morning services are not available

After a lot of attempts to get an explanation, I was finally given an explanation which was we are sorry but we cannot source a hotel in Aberdeen that would accommodate the drivers that would be needed to service the morning services. Maybe they are not aware of the hotel that is only a stone’s throw from the station

Heathrow here we come.

James Noel, Aberdeen.