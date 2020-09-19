Readers’ Letters: Bollard-heavy road rage folly

RE recent cycle lane correspondence, I must congratulate those responsible for having the good sense to finally close the northbound left-hand turn on to Golf Road.

However, what have they done to our Beach Esplanade? It is so wrong on so many levels.

For the cyclists, I cannot see the numbers to justify a development of such grandeur.

For the motorists (given lane narrowing), I consider it dangerous and wonder how long it will be before some injury occurs when trying to decant a family from a vehicle into two-wheel traffic on one side or four-wheel traffic on the other.

Why was this development allowed to happen without apparent consultation or audit – and on such a grand scale?

I would have understood a test on a suitable section, but to attack the road in its entirety is ludicrous. How sufficient monies were provided for such folly is also beyond me.

They have taken a relative haven of calm Boa Vista and turned it into some kind of paint and bollard-heavy road rage. It’s unwelcoming, invasive and now screams A90 roadworks at you. Is this really the best Aberdeen has to offer?

As for the additional signage – good use could be made of this by naming those responsible, coupled with information on where to find the “remove it” petitioning. I’m sure some compromise could and should be reached.

David Gault, Bridge of Don.

No place to park

Regarding parking at Aberdeen beach.

My husband and I have just come back very disappointed, as there was no place to park to get his wheelchair out safely.

This was our first time out in 10 weeks due to him shielding.

We won’t be visiting the beach again.

N Mcgowan.

Fake science

My head will explode if I hear any more fake science.

US President Donald Trump has suggested “exploding trees” in relation to wildfires, and when challenged on the science modelling climate change, he said: “I don’t think science knows, actually.”

His country is facing a number of explosions – of anger, of violence and of laughter at his lack of scientific knowledge.

D Fitzgerald.