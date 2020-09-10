Readers’ Letters: Bikes, buggies and risks at the beach

Re the changes to Aberdeen beach and the cycle lanes, I feel it is unnecessary and really quite dangerous.

People from out of town or walking distance would visit with children on bikes, scooters and buggies. Now you have to dodge cyclists on one side and cars on the other.

Seems mad.

I would have thought it was wide enough for everyone to enjoy safely previously.

C Munro.

Do not dismiss wisdom of age

I was disappointed to see casual ageism in HC’s letter about “75-year-old Frank Gilfeather”, combined with an arrogance that anyone who is against independence is wrong.

I agree with Frank that we’ve been short-changed by devolution. I occasionally look back wistfully at the early days of Holyrood when politicians worked together to pass landmark legislation such as personal care for the elderly.

These days, the constitution is all that matters, with independence set to take centre stage once again at the 2021 Holyrood elections.

Not education. Not health. Not transport. In fact, none of the things the Scottish Parliament was created to oversee.

I can’t be alone in finding this blatant power grab extremely frustrating.

Jonathan Mitchell.

UK’s role in quotas

Regarding the letter from J Jamieson on September 7 (“Fishermen mistaken”).

Does the writer really believe that Scottish fishermen, their representatives and legal advisers are all unaware of international commitments and agreements? These were well known to the industry during the Brexit vote.

It is in fact the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea deal which underpins the UK position under which access to stocks can be negotiated but on terms which the coastal state (UK) plays a major role. It is not for others to dictate how much fish they can take from an independent coastal state. Comments reported are so wide of the mark we can only conclude the writer is not fully informed, or perhaps politically motivated.

K Coull.

What’s the problem Covid rise?

regarding the rise in coronavirus cases across Scotland.

Of course the number of confirmed cases will rise if the volume of testing is increasing.

But from my understanding, the death rate is considerably lower despite the “surge” in confirmed cases, so I’m struggling to understand the significant threat here.

R McIntosh.