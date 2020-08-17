Readers’ Letters: Big Bro doesn’t hold all cards

Although I am more against compulsory ID cards than for them, I think Mr Sinclair’s reasoning (EE letters, August 13) is a little over the top.

Inert ID cards cannot trace your movements but mobile phones can – and do.

It is not beyond the capability of GCHQ to track mechanically all mobile phone carriers.

But with 60-odd million people in the UK I don’t think they have the human resources to be interested in me.

If Mr Sinclair is worried about government snooping I suggest he throws away his mobile phone.

For the rest who don’t drive or go abroad, inert ID cards would be an advantage in this modern world.

Dave Bashforth

Stamping it out

It was suggested today that people on a pub crawl could be spreading the virus if some of them are infected.

This may be the cause, so I remembered that back in my day if you entered a venue you were stamped with an indelible ink stamp on the back of your hand, so if you went outside and came back in you were admitted.

If pubs, etc, did this with their stamp and you went to another venue with this stamp, they would not allow you to enter. In that way you could keep people in one place and stop the spread of this terrible virus.

Don McKay, Aberdeen

Catch-22

More testing means more cases. The more we integrate with each other, the more people are going to catch it.

We can’t go into lockdown each time there’s an outbreak. Thousands have lost their jobs.

KR