Readers’ Letters: Biden a beacon of hope for US

I woke from a long nightmare and saw that in the light of day, democracy had conquered disorder and it was not fake news.

Not only is it pleasing to see President-elect Joe Biden but also, and uniquely, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, a woman of colour. The future looks rosy and colourful and it’s about time.

Life is balanced, with the great speech by Biden against the disturbing tweets of, soon-to-be ex-President Donald Trump. You cannot buy a victory, nor sue yourself into the role, you must be given it by the people, a reality, the loser Trump, must accept.

The complexities of this electoral system have caused concerns and some delay and it may be time to consider how to simplify it so that it means the people, all of them, can make the decision and not a court.

It is time to look to the future and consign the few miles built of the “great, beautiful wall” to rubble as a symbol of the Trump presidency. The economy needs to be built up and Covid knocked down, the education system needs to be strong, equitable, available to all and preferably truly free.

There is now hope and it is time for President-elect Biden to build a better, united country.

Good Luck!

Dennis Fitzgerald.

Nurses were not criticised

I WAS not “impressed” with Don McKay’s letter (EE, 07/11) in reply to my letter (EE, 22/10).

In no way did I criticise the nurses when I attended for my flu jab.

My comments were directed at the lack of planning by NHS Grampian and the mess created in the administration of flu jabs.

I hope that the Covid jabs are better organised.

T Shirron, Aberdeen.

Pitch bonfire question

Re the article in Saturday’s EE regarding the bonfire on the football pitch at Garthdee: Why was it allowed to be lit?

Someone must have seen this being built. By the size of the scorch mark on the grass, it must have taken a considerable time to construct.

G Morrison.