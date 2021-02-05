Readers’ Letters: Better uses for money in kitty

It was with interest I read the story in EE that it emerges Aberdeen City Council would be happy to pay a chunk of building costs.

This would be for a new football stadium for Aberdeen Football Club, whose present chairman (Mr Cormack) is reputed to be a multi-millionaire.

How did our council come to this decision in these trying times? Did they ask residents of Aberdeen? How much “buckshee” money have they got in their kitty?

We are all waiting for these trying times to end, but surely the council should have their eyes on the ball (and not helping a football club finance a new stadium).

Some priorities I think they should look at are swimming pools that have been mothballed or shut, sports facilities, and aid for the Friends of Uptown Baths – look how singled-handed the Friends of Duthie Park managed to produce a finished product.

There are hordes of projects I think the council should be looking at, with health and wellbeing of residents uppermost in their minds.

Let’s ask the EE readers if they agree with the council giving funds to AFC or do they wish to be asked their opinion?

I am writing this as an “Aberdeen till I die” fan but can see the nonsense of money being diverted to this at these trying times.

Council, come out and see the foodbanks and empty shops (growing by the day) all around.

Michael North.

Tactics off

Since 2021 started, Aberdeen has played seven, won one, lost three, drawn three (0-0), conceded 10, scored four (of which one was an og, two by defenders and one midfielder).

None of our strikers (so-called) have scored, hardly even had any shots on target.

Our tactics appear to be defence plays crossfield passes between them and when eventually get to halfway, 50% of the time it gets passed back to the keeper to start again. Maybe the manager should change tactics and demand getting upfield quicker to maybe catch the opposition before they’re entrenched and waiting for us.

D Ramsay, Cults.

What a guy

Captain Sir Tom – everyone’s hero.

What a guy, and what an incredible legacy he has left. Tomorrow will be a better day.

Judi Martin.