Readers’ Letters: Begbie’s one of the lucky ones

Good to know Scott Begbie’s lifestyle has not been too inconvenienced by government-imposed lockdown restrictions.

Making light of the situation, Scott highlights the minor disruptions to his lifestyle, where lethargic and inactive behaviour has resulted in a worrying expansion to his waistline.

Those like Scott, however, are the lucky ones.

They will not be joining the ever-lengthening queues seeking treatment and screening for cancer, untreated heart conditions, lung problems, diabetes and many other medical problems whose outcome results in negative health consequences and in many cases death, which to date have been massively underestimated.

The lucky ones will have a job to return to while many others will be subjected to the uncertainty and worry of future unemployment with attendant financial instability resulting in anxiety and stress.

Unlike Scott’s comfortable lifestyle, a growing number are now facing real hardship and poverty at an unprecedented level which will make the Great Depression of 1929 look small by comparison.

It would appear that we are being forced to accept this “new normal”, but in my opinion it is becoming the new “abnormal” and will almost certainly result in dire consequences for the wellbeing of our society.

James Sinclair, Castle Street, Aberdeen.

Confusing

Boris and his UK Government are now banging on about both adults and children being obese, telling them to stop eating junk food and get out and exercise – good advice.

Yet, on August 1, they are giving the public a 50% discount on meals in restaurants, which include KFC and McDonalds, who serve what is classed as “junk food”.

The UK Government is doing a really good job in confusing people, just as they are doing in this pandemic.

Their website should be “ConfusedUK.Com”.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court.

About time

RE the northbound off-slip at the South Kingswells junction on the AWPR closing temporarily while work to install traffic lights is carried out. It’s about time. This road is a death trap near Westhill.

HG.