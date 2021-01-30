Readers’ Letters: Beachfront is the place for the Dons

RE the letter by A Lamb on January 26, regarding the Dons refurbishing Pittodrie. I think this would be a worthwhile exercise, particularly in the current Covid financial climate.

However, my preference would be to go for the offer made by Aberdeen City Council to enter into discussions with the Dons regarding building their new stadium at the land occupied by Doubletree hotel and Transition Extreme on the Beach Boulevard. This makes good commercial sense for the Dons and Aberdeen City Council.

As a lifelong Dons fan I would prefer to see the club remain in the city, particularly at the beachfront as it is the spiritual home of the club.

Also it would be a terrific boost to Aberdeen City Council’s regeneration project.

Charlie South.

UK secured its vaccines early

Imagine you’re packing your shopping at a supermarket checkout when a loud customer forces their way to the front of the queue and, ignoring social distancing rules, grabs some of the goods you’ve just paid for and puts them in their own basket.

Nobody would stand for this behaviour yet this, in my opinion, is what the European Union is trying to do in the row over Covid-19 vaccine supplies.

The UK Government has got many things wrong during the pandemic, but one area where it deserves praise is getting in early to secure supplies of the vaccines which can save thousands of lives.

The EU, due to its bureaucratic nature, was slow to order vaccines and, in my opinion, should not be allowed to ignore contracts and grab supplies destined for the UK.

Jonathan Mitchell.