Readers’ Letters: Bath time was a public event

I read with interest Moreen’s article on the Bon Accord Baths on August 28. This brought back a lot of memories from my early years.

One which sticks in my mind is the personal baths, which we didn’t have in the late ‘50s. You would go along there and be shown into a cubicle with an enormous bath and you weren’t allowed to turn on any water taps, it was all done on the outside of the door.

When the bath was filled, you would find it either too hot, or too cold, so you had to shout out, “more hot or more cold water” in number 4 cubicle. This sometimes took quite a while to get the right temperature.

Everyone in the next cubicles would hear all these requests and there would be a lot of laughter. Next, to get into the bath, which was really deep, you actually floated in it and when it came to letting out the water, the plug was the size of a soup plate and you had to stand up and put your foot at the end of the bath under the taps and pull with all your might to get it out, after that there was some suction and you felt that you were going down the drain with the water!

I often think of those days, when I am in my own bathroom and thank goodness for the comfort and privacy that I have.

So thank you once again Moreen for bringing up an old memory. I just love your column and always look forward to reading it and it cheers me up for the day, especially in these tragic times. Keep up the good work!

A Ross.

City cycle lanes fiasco

I agree with Sheila Thomson and Neil Jolly regarding Aberdeen beach cycle lanes.

The parking situation at the beach is treacherous. When my husband and I were there we saw one cyclist using the cycle lane, one on the promenade, one on the pavement and one on the road. This is a fiasco.

F Baird.

Obey rules

I write to ask why younger people are ignoring the rules to stop the spread of this virus.

If they carry on they are causing the pain and suffering of their parents and grandparents. They must realise there will be another total lockdown. Their jobs will be at risk, their parents and the older generation will be at serious risk of death and worst of all for them they will not be able to go out and enjoy themselves.

D Mckay.