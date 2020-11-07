Readers’ Letters: Back-pedalling on cycle lanes

I have read several articles recently regarding beach cycle lanes and am heartened to see the planning department has finally agreed to remove them.

It would appear to me that there has been more back-pedalling on the subject of responsibility for their installation than there has been on the cycle lanes themselves.

While there has not been a specific time frame agreed for removal, I would urge the council to act on this before there is an accident. Perhaps citizens can adopt a bollard in order to facilitate removal if required?

I note Tom Collier’s dismay (Grampian Cycle Partnership chairman) and kind offer (to councillors) to join him on a cycle ride of the city (EE, August 30). Perhaps I could offer to walk the councillors along the beachfront afterwards in a similar vein.

As stated earlier, this development has been wrong on many fronts and is clearly unsafe.

I am a regular visitor to the beach. Of late, I still see more cyclists using the walkways than the cycle lanes, and that, in my opinion, is clearly another flashpoint.

One additional point – I understand that the one-way system from the café area to Footdee is to be retained.

I suggest this is looked at also, as I would question the wisdom or routing local/tourist traffic into an already-busy harbour working zone and shopping precinct.

As ever, it seemed to work before.

David Gault, Bridge of Don.

Jumping red lights

What has happened to the drivers of the city?

The amount of red light jumping is terrifying, it’s not a case of “nipping through” the amber light – many drivers blatantly drive through the red.

The junction at the Diamond Bridge is a prime example. I couldn’t move from my green light as cars were still coming off the bridge. It’s dangerous and stupid.

L Winstone.

Impressed

I MUST comment on a letter by T Shirron regarding his complaint about his visit to have his flu jab at Oscar Road, Torry.

I attended there and was really impressed by the efficient way it was run. My thanks to all the staff and nurses keeping the people that are in need of this service. Well done to them all. We can not do without them.

Don Mckay.