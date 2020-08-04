Readers’ Letters: Avoid crowds as Covid-19 cases rise

I cannot understand the appalling scenes in the press and on social media, filmed and printed this weekend in England, crowded beaches, street parties, police having been called in on those occasions to disperse and break up the rowdies.

These people are endangering the lives of not only themselves but of their families and others around them.

I am not surprised the numbers of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and the death toll rising, yet again.

A good point was made recently – during the war we were asked to close our curtains to block light so the enemy bombers could not see where to drop their bombs. 99.9 % adhered to this without question and the outcome was we are now free because they did what they were told.

If the people of Britain did the same now, we would not only live free, but most important, stay alive.

Don McKay, Aberdeen

Masks no problem

I see Frank Gilfeather’s column is basically just becoming a platform to criticise Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP at every opportunity.

He’s now having a go at them for offering branded face masks.

I’m sure no one is being forced into buying one, but they are available if you desire one.

I don’t suppose we will see in his next offering him having a go at probably every football club throughout the UK also offering the same thing. Union Jacks are also available.

Frank is very clearly anti-SNP. But he does not speak for myself and numerous other people in the north-east.

Try to find something a bit less petty to moan about!

Kenny Innes