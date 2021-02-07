Readers’ Letters: Austerity’s toll on NHS is clear

I agree with letter-writer Mr Park that judgment on how this pandemic has been handled should be passed later.

However, one point was missed in this missive: The effect of austerity putting the NHS in a position that it could not cope with the pandemic.

Yes, they had known a pandemic was a probability for decades.

By the law of averages, everybody gets one thing right, and Boris Johnson’s was vaccine procurement.

Censoring opposition is a Tory trait – look at the attacks on the BBC – and it is a disgrace in any democracy. So the desire to silence the first minister is to be expected.

Mr Johnson had the same benefit of hindsight if he had bothered to look at Italy and Spain at the beginning of the pandemic as they were two weeks ahead of us. But he didn’t.

Obviously what Ms Sturgeon says is political; she’s a politician.

I’m a Unionist but, while this mist of half truths and lies may have worked on the English with regards to Brexit, I doubt it will work on the Scots about independence.

Country’s worst PM

Re MR Park’s letter about Boris Johnson.

He is the worst prime minister the country has ever seen.

Still he puts the economy before people’s lives.

If only he’d acted on his home secretary’s advice, far fewer would have died and the economy would be up and running again.

MM.

Puzzled by jab centres

Re the changes to the vaccination centres, with the Ellon and Alford sites to close.

Surely localised vaccine centres cut down on travel and congestion in an area and limit the spread, as opposed to people crossing into another shire on public transport?

I’d assume it’s a minimum of two buses from Ellon to P&J Live, likewise Alford.

AS.