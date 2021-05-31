Readers’ letters: Atrocious state of Hazlehead Park shelter

On a visit to Hazlehead Park this week with my family, I was very impressed by the high standard of the general upkeep of the entire area by the attentive gardeners.

But alas alack! What a disgusting disappointment in the state of the temporary toilet shacks which have been there forever and a year behind the cafe area.

Also the shelter area at the east gate, which used to be a clean, tidy well-kept place where you could have a picnic back in the good old days, was in an atrocious state of rotting bench seats and neglected attention – certainly not suitable for use!

Surely the Aberdeen councillors responsible for this would be shocked if they got up from behind their desks and went up to Hazlehead to look at the areas which are certainly disgraceful for the local people let alone for the many visitors to our lovely city.

S. Dyce

Burns choir of 1930s

On clearing out some family papers my daughter Heather and I came across a photograph that was taken many years ago. In it were my father and his brother, and Heather recognised a very young-looking grandad, although she only knew him in his elderly years.

The photograph was of the Aberdeen Burns Choir, with their trophies lined along the front. The conductor was a Mr Speirs, if I remember correctly, and he was a very flamboyant figure with his white bow tie and tails when they had their annual concert in the Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen. I guess the picture was taken circa 1937-38.

If any relative or friend of a member of the choir would like to see the photograph I would be happy to show it when I visit Aberdeen on the 4th to 7th of June. I can be contacted by phone at 01786 823645 or email at eddiedunblane@gmail.com

Jim Eddie, Dunblane