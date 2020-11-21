Readers’ Letters: ‘Arrogance’ of cycling groups

I cannot believe the arrogance of the Aberdeen Cycle Forum, Grampian Cycle Partnership and Scottish Cycling North East Grampian, who are calling for the return of the cycle lane at the beach.

On the many occasions I have been at the beach since these dangerous changes were made, you can count on one hand the number of cyclists using the new lane.

If these cyclists who are protesting open their eyes they would see how dangerous it is for motorists to exit their vehicles if they have come from the Bridge of Don.

They have to open the driver’s door and step out on to a narrowed road with traffic driving past from both directions – you could be run over. At the other side there are poles obstructing any exit from your vehicle safely.

How do you safely get a wheelchair or baby buggy out of the car when traffic is driving past?

Many disabled people and families with young children enjoy parking at the beach – but of course that is not a valid reason for these cycle zealots who pay nothing towards the upkeep of roads anyway. On a final note I notice that only one of the cyclists you photographed had a helmet.

M Dickson, Datestone.

‘Divisive’ policies

So it seems that Boris, our prime minister, has made another faux pas with his remarks about Scottish devolution being a disaster.

I tend to agree with him, though it’s not the devolution principle that’s wrong, it is the policies being served up by the SNP. It is my opinion that they are using similar tactics as the US president Trump, where they don’t recognise a democratic public vote and keep making remarks which are divisive to the Scottish people. It is time for them to grow up, accept the Scottish referendum result and govern the country for the benefit of ALL who live in Scotland.

JH, ABerdeen.

FM’s ‘best’

I’m sick of hearing Nicola Sturgeon is biased. She has a thankless job and can’t please everyone all the time. She is doing her best in a bad situation.

AR.