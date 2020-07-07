Readers’ Letters: Armageddon threat unjust

I read, hear and see reports of an economic Armageddon we are now in as a result of the pandemic we are going through. Apparently it is the worst economic situation ever.

Going back to 1946, when the previous 30 years we had gone through a world war, a pandemic on a scale that dwarfs Covid-19, the collapse of the world economy that dwarfs the banking crisis and another world war. What happened in the next 30 years?

We built the NHS, social security on a scale never seen in the world, reduced poverty dramatically, increased access to education for multitudes and enfranchised large portions of the population.

I don’t see a Bevan, Jenny Lee, Attlee et al on the political stage, but they may be waiting in the wings.

David Bashforth.

Inferiority complex

Gordon Park (EE July 2) is obviously entitled to his opinion on the merits (as he sees it) of the union but to suggest that Scotland could not cope with a pandemic or survive as an independent nation is simply ludicrous.

Perhaps he has heard of Norway, New Zealand and other small countries who seem to manage perfectly well. The only things that hold Scotland back are the inferiority complex, pessimism and subservience which he and his ilk so amply exhibit.

A Robertson, Alford.

Ignorance

On news that many drivers don’t leave enough room when passing cyclists, I passed two cyclists the other day cycling outside the cycle lane. Why are they ignoring the facilities provided for them?

JW.