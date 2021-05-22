Readers’ Letters: Are lockdown drivers worse?

Is it just me, or do other road users feel that since the pandemic, with emptier roads, drivers seem to be more aggressive?

During lockdowns, with little but essential traffic and fewer pedestrians, I believe that motorists tended to accelerate more quickly and drive faster.

I think this is due to inattention, and less traffic to “curtail” their speed.

But speeding in town is not the main problem.

I believe it is tailgating, when belligerent or distracted drivers get too close to my tail – i.e. if I can only see a car bonnet and windscreen in my rear-view mirror, then they are too close.

This affects me if I do an emergency stop.

There are tools to use to not drive too close, like the “three second rule”. Also visualise the stopping distance for your speed, especially in town. In dry weather, at 30mph, it takes about 25 yards (75 feet) to stop.

Visualise how many cars can fit inside a pedestrian crossing’s nearside zig-zag lines.

It is no accident that this is 25 yards.

JH, Aberdeen.

Rail plan’s just a joke

On reading the Evening Express, I am wondering to myself what the people who run the railways must think of us up here.

They are investing billions on a railway from London to Manchester and Leeds in a very short time and they offer us a 20-minute saving on a journey from Aberdeen to the Central Belt – but sorry, it will only take four years.

Are they having a laugh or what? This is just unbelievable and a disgrace.

George McKenzie, Aberdeen.