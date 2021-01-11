Readers’ Letters: All parties have division at core

I believe, as an independence-supporting online delivery driver – delivering groceries around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – that the problem with division is not unique to the SNP, it is something at the heart of all political parties.

The Labour Party is a party that is supposed to be for the working class and Sir Keir Starmer made his position clear on “separatists” like me – you have no part to play in the union if you support Scottish independence.

The Conservative and Unionist Party do not, as I understand it, allow known independence supporters to join them and David Cameron was highly accurate when he said he would “hear” the 1.6 million who voted for Scottish independence – he did not say he would listen.

The only pro-union party I would even consider voting for are the Liberal Democrats but, like the Labour Party, the chances of being in a position of power to implement the electoral reform I would like to see, like STV voting in all elections, abolishing the House of Lords and having the PM and all ministerial appointments approved by the parliament, seems very remote.

If there is one thing that has typified this crisis it is the almost constant negative criticism of the Scottish Government and the lack of clarity and decisive and quick decision-making of the prime minister and Her Majesty’s government.

Peter Ovenstone.

High cost of Christmas

RE the number of NHS Grampian Covid patients almost doubling since Christmas Day.

Well, that’s not a surprise. We were told before Christmas that mixing households would push up the number but the government did not have the guts to lock down over Christmas.

Now we are seeing the results. Yes, people wanted to spend time with loved ones, and here is the payback – many will not have loved ones there for next Christmas.

J Barber.

Hold Trump to account

RE pro-Trump followers storming the Capitol in a bid to overturn the US election, leaving five people dead.

Donald Trump needs to be held accountable. His actions alone have caused this.

S Mcleman.