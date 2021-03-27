Readers’ Letters: Airyhall Carers’ Centre due big thanks

As they prepare to close their doors for the final time, I would like to offer a huge thank you to all the staff at Airyhall Carers’ Centre and to say how much they and the excellent service they provided will be missed by the many whose lives they have so enriched.

Sadly, my dear husband suffers from dementia, and for a long time I closed my mind to all suggestions of taking him to a day centre, imagining such places to be full of miserable and unhappy people sitting around idly waiting until their carers returned to take them home again. How wrong can a person be?

From day one we found Airyhall to be warmly welcoming, very lively and buzzing with fun, activity and laughter.

The staff were kind and helpful and the care they offered was tailored to each individual, giving whatever help or encouragement was required.

Service users like my husband and I gained so much from our time at Airyhall and I can’t speak too highly of it.

Airyhall Carers’ Centre will be greatly missed by so many who have had the very good fortune to benefit from the help and care they received there.

I am only sorry it has been deemed necessary to withdraw funding from this wonderful and essential service.

Margaret Lovell.

Dons sign great Scott

Re Scott Brown joining the Dons, he’s one of those players you hate playing against but would like to have in your team.

Good signing, even at the 11th hour of his playing career.

ER.

There is absolutely no doubt this a great signing. Unless I’m mistaken, Roy Aitken performed extremely well as player and manager, so the precedent is there.

KJ.

Passport rules out pub

Reports of plans for a Covid passport app to allow people into pubs and restaurants, what about the too young to be vaccinated crowd?

Pubs aren’t going to bounce back without all the under 40s able to go.

MS.