Readers’ Letters: Aberdeen students must act responsibly

Following on from the article on September 24 and EE’s Our View, did anybody honestly expect students would be socially responsible?

You only had to look at the STV coverage of Dundee student halls with the window signs saying “Bring us Drink” to gauge the attitude of “some” students.

I live close to Aberdeen University and all weekend we could see that students had no interest in social distancing, face protection or being socially responsible but were more interested in late-night parties and staggering across busy roads, screaming at the top of their lungs in the early hours while walking the streets in large groups.

These irresponsible elements of the student population should be expelled. I believe all universities should be forced to expel students who intentionally and knowingly put others at risk during this pandemic. Covid kills, so why should we have to put up with this kind of behaviour?

God forbid there is a Covid fatality in the community which was passed by a Covid-infected student who attended one of these parties – will the universities then take responsibility for that?

Come on universities: You bring the students here, so take some accountability and take some positive action or you could lose the support of the community.

CW.

Benches are not fine

Regarding the new bus gate camera on Aberdeen’s Union Street and the fines raised from it…

Maybe pay back the money wasted on those stupid wooden park benches first.

W Gordon.

Improvements at bus stops?

Point out the improvement please. I will be waiting for an eternity.

M Lawrie

No need to panic buy

RE Tesco putting limits on items, you would have thought that the last time people would have learned that the shops are not shutting.

Buy what you need as many excess items will be binned and that helps who?

M Milne.