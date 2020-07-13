Readers’ Letters: Aberdeen park is not the place for plan

I am writing to discuss the current proposed plan for the St Fittick’s Park and Doonies Farm which would mean putting the Energy Transition Zone there.

That would have a major and adverse effect on the community of Torry, also the wildlife established in this area.

There is a vast array of rare breeds at Doonies Farm, which provides the opportunity for people of all ages, from Aberdeen City and surrounding areas, to have a place to learn about the farm’s animals and learn how to approach and feed them.

There is an even wider array of wildlife in the entire area of St Fittick’s Park, including birds, deer, bats, frogs and many species of butterfly.

This isn’t including all the trees and plants that can be found in our lovely area.

This is the only Green Space left in Torry for people of all ages to enjoy a quiet walk, for children to play, or for everyone to just simply enjoy looking at the wildlife.

I know from personal experience that St Fittick’s Park has supported my mental and physical health during the pandemic. I am sure it does the same for many others.

I do feel making an Energy Transition Zone in our precious Green Spaces, would be beneficial for Aberdeen City Council, although St Fitticks Park is not the place to build it. There are many vacant different empty buildings and yards in the Tullos and Altens Industrial Estates that would be much more suitable for the purposes required.

Please help me save St Fittick’s Park.

Miss Stacy Kerr.

Childish drawings

I really liked Frank’s column (Evening Express, July 9).

I agree it is as if planners had asked children to come up with layout drawings in which they can only use “Road Closed” or ”One Way Only” signs, (they obviously forgot to include one for cyclists who, for whatever reason, still prefer to use the pavement rather than new and expensive cycle lanes.

I’d also have added to his closing statement regarding Union Street… “and there were shops where you buy things”

DAC.

Death rate

As we dismantle our society, along with committing economic suicide, it is worth remembering that Covid-19 apparently accounts for a worldwide death rate of 0.007%.

J. Sinclair.