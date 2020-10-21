Readers’ Letters: Aberdeen no good for al fresco drinks

The recent coronavirus restrictions have, if nothing else, put Aberdeen Inspired’s cafe bar society theory to the test.

Purely for research purposes, you understand, I tentatively ventured out – out being the operative word – for a pint of the falling-down water.

At a hostelry with a “beer garden” (I use the term very loosely), yes, dear reader, it was teeming down, and yes, it was Baltic. But I struggled manfully on.

But even a trooper such as myself simply could not go on – especially when I was getting wetter on the outside than the inside.

So, Aberdeen Inspired, I would like to state quite categorically that the cafe bar society was not made for the likes of Aberdeen.

Remember, that’s the North Sea, not the Mediterranean.

George Scott, Aberdeen.

Christmas conundrum

Re the indoor festive market being held in Bon Accord Centre.

How does that make sense when the Christmas village is usually outside?

Surely we shouldn’t be encouraging lots of people inside.

On the other hand, though, I’m thankful for anything that salvages Christmas this year.

C Carter.

Safer how?

Re the rules over coronavirus. I can’t understand this!

How is it safer for me to meet my family/friends at a packed cafe with lots of other people and their germs than in my roomy well-aired house with all the precautions in place? I really don’t get it.

My house is cleaned and safer than any cafe, pub or restaurant. The only thing is I don’t charge for coffee or tea – is that the point?

H Begg.