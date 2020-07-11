Readers’ Letters: Aberdeen council quick to splash cash

I can’t get over the speed with which the council has reacted to getting £1.76 million from the government.

Never have they moved so fast – they’ve built 32 seating/planters for the parking bays around town in two weeks!

I agree with JM who said the decking material is lethal when wet or icy.

So instead of saving our NHS we will be adding to their burden with all the broken limbs as folk wander – drunk or sober – on to these seating areas and have a slip-up.

It is disgraceful that the council has pushed ahead with such drastic pedestrianisation without consulting businesses.

Where is Aberdeen Inspired in all this? We are not all numpties. We can socially distance ourselves; I do it every day when out with the dog.

I see people coming and we graciously move to one side or another and pass by exchanging pleasantries on the way.

What is clear from reading the paper is that people find it hard to adapt and are still using the pavements – surprise.

There’s a lot out there to protect the cyclists (not to mention the joggers) but we need protecting from them as they bully their way around the town railway line or riverbank.

There’s not a thought for social distancing and a blatant refusal to use their bell to warn people in a decent amount of time so that we are given a chance to get our dogs, children or whoever else under control.

Whatever happened to common sense and consideration for our fellow men and women?

As for some common sense from the council? Well, I give up!

Moira Mapley, Holburn Street, Aberdeen.

Changes will hit business

Having lived in Rosemount for more than 40 years, I believe what has happened with the road alterations WILL result in valuable businesses folding.

It seems our council takes the money but doesn’t tell even fellow councillors – which doesn’t surprise me.

I have never seen the area so quiet but I will remain loyal to the businesses that have looked after many.

Grant Bjorkelund, Rosemount.

Buy in store

It was with great relief we heard John Lewis in Aberdeen is to be spared and will open on July 30.

What we need to do now is shop and buy in store – not browse, then go home and buy online!

As the saying goes: “If we don’t use it, we’ll lose it”.

Ruth Arthur, Peterculter.