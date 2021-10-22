Readers’ letters: A96 critical to growth

It seems the Green ministers are now starting to exercise their power over the Scottish Government, and in my opinion, becoming arrogant, with implications that the dualling of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness probably won’t happen.

Maggie Chapman has been quoted saying that “safety improvements will go ahead on the A96”, but she also said that “she is confident it will not be viable to fully dual the route for environmental reasons”.

Well Ms Chapman, have you ever driven from Aberdeen to Inverness? If you have, you will have experienced all the bends, and hills, and slow-moving traffic caused by tractors, large vehicles, lorries, caravans and tourists.

Does she not know that every bend increases fuel consumption by up to 20%?

The tighter the bend the more road friction required to keep a car stable and safe. Or by decelerating round the bend, then accelerating back to economical speed, these both increase fuel consumption. What about the extra fuel used in ‘stop – go’ traffic through Elgin, and similar towns?

Also ‘on safety grounds’, has she taken into account the frustration caused when encountering the aforementioned traffic, with few places to overtake. Frustrated drivers can, and do, cause accidents. There are less accidents on dualled, than on ‘two-lane’ roads.

I think the A96 could well be dualled on safety and environmental grounds, but with speed limitations of say 60mph and average speed cameras installed.

John Hutchison.

Criticism is Madness!

I wish to reply to T. Shirron’s letter, calling acts ‘old and past their sell-by date’.

With regards to Madness, I would just like to say the following.

I will be taking One Step Beyond with My Girl in my Baggy Trousers for some Madness at the House of Fun, where there will be The Young And The Old probably In The Rain where I may have a Cardiac Arrest.

However, I won’t feel any Embarrassment. So T.S., go get the Night Boat To Cairo because Tomorrow’s (Just Another Day) in your Animal Farm with your Memories or just Shut Up because I’m going to see The Prince (Suggs) on December 2.

Alan Chalmers, Madness fan, Kincorth, Aberdeen.