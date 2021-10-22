Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: A96 critical to growth

By Reporter
22/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 22/10/2021, 3:49 pm
The A96 between Inverurie and Huntly.
The A96 between Inverurie and Huntly.

It seems the Green ministers are now starting to exercise their power over the Scottish Government, and in my opinion, becoming arrogant, with implications that the dualling of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness probably won’t happen.

Maggie Chapman has been quoted saying that “safety improvements will go ahead on the A96”, but she also said that “she is confident it will not be viable to fully dual the route for environmental reasons”.

Well Ms Chapman, have you ever driven from Aberdeen to Inverness? If you have, you will have experienced all the bends, and hills, and slow-moving traffic caused by tractors, large vehicles, lorries, caravans and tourists.

Does she not know that every bend increases fuel consumption by up to 20%?

The tighter the bend the more road friction required to keep a car stable and safe. Or by decelerating round the bend, then accelerating back to economical speed, these both increase fuel consumption. What about the extra fuel used in ‘stop – go’ traffic through Elgin, and similar towns?

Also ‘on safety grounds’, has she taken into account the frustration caused when encountering the aforementioned traffic, with few places to overtake. Frustrated drivers can, and do, cause accidents. There are less accidents on dualled, than on ‘two-lane’ roads.

I think the A96 could well be dualled on safety and environmental grounds, but with speed limitations of say 60mph and average speed cameras installed.

John Hutchison.

Criticism is Madness!

I wish to reply to T. Shirron’s letter, calling acts ‘old and past their sell-by date’.

With regards to Madness, I would just like to say the following.

I will be taking One Step Beyond with My Girl in my Baggy Trousers for some Madness at the House of Fun, where there will be The Young And The Old probably In The Rain where I may have a Cardiac Arrest.

However, I won’t feel any Embarrassment. So T.S., go get the Night Boat To Cairo because Tomorrow’s (Just Another Day) in your Animal Farm with your Memories or just Shut Up because I’m going to see The Prince (Suggs) on December 2.

Alan Chalmers, Madness fan, Kincorth, Aberdeen.