Readers’ Letters: A listening ear in hour of need

Recent research carried out by the Disabled Children’s Partnership found that 66% of families with disabled children in Scotland have been providing a lot more care during lockdown, and many continue to do so despite restrictions easing.

The current national emergency has compounded the challenges many parents of disabled children face, and added layers of new ones as respite, therapies, care and schooling arrangements were largely stopped or changed and usual routines disrupted.

Contact, the charity for families with disabled children, is offering a helping hand to families in Scotland during this difficult time.

We’ve launched free one-to-one telephone appointments with a family support adviser for parent carers looking for a listening ear, reassurance and practical and emotional support.

We are also running free virtual workshops on topics such as sleep, behaviour, wellbeing, money matters, and speech and language to provide extra support for families who may be struggling in this crisis.

Families who have a disabled child can make an appointment or find out more details on the Contact website.

Susan Walls, Contact Scotland, Rose Street, Edinburgh.

Shop put in heroic effort

Re nominating “High Street Heroes”, I would choose Fraserburgh corner shop. Nothing was too much for them.

They kept their customers going all lockdown, delivered to the elderly, delivered newspapers, rolls and much more.

Small shop – massive help and support.

RC.

Easy ending

Re Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announcing she will not stand for re-election in May.

She should have been removed from her post after the hospital issues in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Now she has the Covid-19 care home debacle on her CV as well.

She has had a great career in making a mess of things. Her being allowed to walk away doesn’t seem right.

KR.