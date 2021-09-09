Readers’ letters: Rail solution to driver shortage

The shortage of HGV drivers is causing supermarkets and shops to suffer a shortage of all commodities.

When I was still at school and had a part-time job with McVitie & Price (Biscuits) they transported their biscuits by rail, to a siding near the towns and cities, to be picked up by vehicles and delivered the next day.

This was carried out overnight by the rail network and was ready for distribution the next day, so why are we relying on road transport when we have a perfectly good rail network running 24/7.

We have a wonderful NHS in the UK and it must be funded adequately, which means increases in national insurance rates will become necessary.

I have family who live in Texas and they pay three times more than they would in the UK for healthcare and yet still have to contribute for every claim made.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford’s brass neck must have been shining as he whinged about Scots being “shafted” by the planned increase in national insurance contributions.

Yet he failed to mention that, thanks to the Barnett Formula, his fellow Nats in power at Holyrood will receive 15% more for health and social care budgets than is paid in under the new levy.

