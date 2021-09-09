Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Rail solution to driver shortage

By Readers' Letters
09/09/2021, 11:45 am
The shortage of HGV drivers is causing supermarkets and shops to suffer a shortage of all commodities.

When I was still at school and had a part-time job with McVitie & Price (Biscuits) they transported their biscuits by rail, to a siding near the towns and cities, to be picked up by vehicles and delivered the next day.

This was carried out overnight by the rail network and was ready for distribution the next day, so why are we relying on road transport when we have a perfectly good rail network running 24/7.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen

Fund NHS

We have a wonderful NHS in the UK and it must be funded adequately, which means increases in national insurance rates will become necessary.

I have family who live in Texas and they pay three times more than they would in the UK for healthcare and yet still have to contribute for every claim made.

Dennis F. Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

Brass neck

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford’s brass neck must have been shining as he whinged about Scots being “shafted” by the planned increase in national insurance contributions.

Yet he failed to mention that, thanks to the Barnett Formula, his fellow Nats in power at Holyrood will receive 15% more for health and social care budgets than is paid in under the new levy.

Jonathan Mitchell