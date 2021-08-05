Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Radical steps are called for

By Readers' Letters
05/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

I have to congratulate Scott Begbie on his item about trying to de-criminalise most drugs to try to stop the need by addicts to have to live a life of misery for both themselves and families.

It has been very successful in Portugal, and the tax goes to help people with the problem with clinics etc.

Vancouver and California have also seen that working with people who have the problem has been a very good switch.

Surely, with the shocking drug deaths in Scotland, this would be well worth trying, or has the SNP no real desire to do anything to try and turn the shameful reputation we have throughout Europe.

Come on Nicola, do something radical.

N.S.

Come together to beat drugs

It has been reported that an anti-drug project – ADDER (Addiction, Disruption, Diversion, Enforcement, and Recovery), in England & Wales, is showing very good signs of success.

In the seven months since it began, evidence from a pilot region, Blackpool – one of the worst-hit areas, show that over 80 drug criminal gangs supplying the drug trade, have been intercepted, with an increase of around 12% of addicts admitted for treatment.

The project is now being rolled out to more areas.

In contrast, Scotland, which was apparently asked to join the project three times, ‘went its own way’, and has again been dubbed ‘Drug Capital of Europe’. Why did the Scottish Government not join the project? I hope it is not petty politics.

As most of our illicit substances come from south of the border, surely we should stick together, and tackle this scourge UK-wide by catching these criminals, and make more help and treatment available.

JH, ABERDEEN.