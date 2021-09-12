Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ Letters: Questions over need for culling

By Readers' Letters
12/09/2021, 6:00 am
Geronimo the alpaca and owner Helen Macdonald.
It’s over a week since cuddly celebrity Geronimo the alpaca was culled by vets at the insistence of Defra.

The owner and thousands tried to halt his demise. Hundreds protested outside Defra offices on Wednesday convinced he was clear of TB, the results will be in December!

When the next cull of badgers happens, I hope these people get together and protest in the same manner.

In fact the next big cull to protest about will be taking place this month. Forestry and Land Scotland will cull female deer due to increased numbers in a proactive management plan by the Independent Deer Working Group. September culling licensed by NatureScot is to halt the damage to young trees which can cost millions to “stakeholders”.

How many will be culled, will the venison be eaten, can the deer be sterilised and where does it all end with the excuses?

T Shirron, Aberdeen

What about SNP pledge?

SNP grievance and hypocrisy rolls predictably on, with Ian Blackford doing a bit of stirring and political archaeology (digging up the past) with the launch of his latest cynical soundbite of “new Tory poll tax” referring to the planned national insurance increase to fund the overhaul of social care.

On the subject of balanced taxation and a bit of reciprocal political archaeology aimed at the SNP, I ask what happened to their flagship manifesto policy of “We will get rid of the unfair council tax”? In the 14 years since elected on this promise, it would appear to have proven beyond their capability, subject to the usual inertia and then consequently added to their many hushed failures.

On the eve of the SNP autumn conference I seriously pose this soundbite question to them: “When will the SNP stop whining and start shining?”

William Morgan, Midstocket, Aberdeen