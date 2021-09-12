Readers’ Letters: Questions over need for culling

It’s over a week since cuddly celebrity Geronimo the alpaca was culled by vets at the insistence of Defra.

The owner and thousands tried to halt his demise. Hundreds protested outside Defra offices on Wednesday convinced he was clear of TB, the results will be in December!

When the next cull of badgers happens, I hope these people get together and protest in the same manner.

In fact the next big cull to protest about will be taking place this month. Forestry and Land Scotland will cull female deer due to increased numbers in a proactive management plan by the Independent Deer Working Group. September culling licensed by NatureScot is to halt the damage to young trees which can cost millions to “stakeholders”.

How many will be culled, will the venison be eaten, can the deer be sterilised and where does it all end with the excuses?

T Shirron, Aberdeen

What about SNP pledge?

SNP grievance and hypocrisy rolls predictably on, with Ian Blackford doing a bit of stirring and political archaeology (digging up the past) with the launch of his latest cynical soundbite of “new Tory poll tax” referring to the planned national insurance increase to fund the overhaul of social care.

On the subject of balanced taxation and a bit of reciprocal political archaeology aimed at the SNP, I ask what happened to their flagship manifesto policy of “We will get rid of the unfair council tax”? In the 14 years since elected on this promise, it would appear to have proven beyond their capability, subject to the usual inertia and then consequently added to their many hushed failures.

On the eve of the SNP autumn conference I seriously pose this soundbite question to them: “When will the SNP stop whining and start shining?”

William Morgan, Midstocket, Aberdeen