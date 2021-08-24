Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ Letters: Protection for retail workers welcomed

By Readers' Letters
24/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

They often say the exception proves the rule and thanks to a very rare moment when a bill was passed unanimously, Scottish shop workers will now enjoy the additional protections of the Protection of Workers (Retail and Age Restricted Goods) (Scotland) legislation from 22nd August 2021.

Sadly, if you have ever watched prime minister’s questions, first minister’s questions or the Scottish Government daily briefing and the questions from journalists it should not surprise anyone of the need for such a bill given at times the general hostility often witnessed on these occasions.

While many people are extremely critical of the Scottish Government I rarely see reasons given as to why this independence supporter should vote for political parties other than the SNP or Greens.

If the stock thing to do either by opposition politicians, letter writers in newspapers, journalists at briefings or folk on phone-ins is to blame the Scottish Government or first minister it cannot be greatly surprising that a minority of folk think it is perfectly fine to abuse, threaten or assault shop workers or abuse road workers or council staff, when they don’t get what they want.

Peter Ovenstone, Peterhead.

Respect our differences

I do wish your reader Mr Grattan would stop his constant haranguing of Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP. Not all OAPs are anti-referendum for independence, he would do well to remember this

GB, Aberdeenshire.