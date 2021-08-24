Readers’ Letters: Protection for retail workers welcomed

They often say the exception proves the rule and thanks to a very rare moment when a bill was passed unanimously, Scottish shop workers will now enjoy the additional protections of the Protection of Workers (Retail and Age Restricted Goods) (Scotland) legislation from 22nd August 2021.

Sadly, if you have ever watched prime minister’s questions, first minister’s questions or the Scottish Government daily briefing and the questions from journalists it should not surprise anyone of the need for such a bill given at times the general hostility often witnessed on these occasions.

While many people are extremely critical of the Scottish Government I rarely see reasons given as to why this independence supporter should vote for political parties other than the SNP or Greens.

If the stock thing to do either by opposition politicians, letter writers in newspapers, journalists at briefings or folk on phone-ins is to blame the Scottish Government or first minister it cannot be greatly surprising that a minority of folk think it is perfectly fine to abuse, threaten or assault shop workers or abuse road workers or council staff, when they don’t get what they want.

Peter Ovenstone, Peterhead.

Respect our differences

I do wish your reader Mr Grattan would stop his constant haranguing of Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP. Not all OAPs are anti-referendum for independence, he would do well to remember this

GB, Aberdeenshire.