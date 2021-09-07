Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Protecting Torry’s park

By Readers' Letters
07/09/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 07/09/2021, 12:01 pm
The Scottish Wildlife Trust is urging a rethink on plans for an energy transition zone business park on St Fittick's Park, Torry.
I endorse the position expressed in the article Scottish Wildlife Trust Enters the fight to save Torry’s Last Green Space.

While Marie Boulton, pictured left, has addressed the issue of “balance and addressing situations as they arise” it does not exist here, as the trust points out and as recognised by the ETZ’s own feasibility study. Leave the park alone and use the brownfield sites of East Tullos and Altens.

I take issue with ETZ Ltd’s claim that the park is needed because of the large number of offshore wind farms operating out of Aberdeen.

There is, of course, the uncertain hope that there will be many once the results of the Scotwind leasing round are announced and that any successful bidder will operate out of Aberdeen. But only 12 hectares of the park is developable.

I also take issue with Marie Boulton’s assurances she “absolutely agrees with the trust” and the council is not going to abandon biodiversity when it has agreed to do exactly that, by rezoning an area which includes the East Tullos Burn and its wetlands.

I still remain unconvinced that the economic case of developing the park is worth the environmental and social sacrifice entailed.

Susan Smith, Annfield Terrace, Aberdeen.

25-month wait

Regarding NHS Grampian ophthalmology waiting times – I was seen at the Cataract Clinic within NHS Grampian’s Ophthalmology Department in January 2020.

The consultant there advised me I would be given a six-month follow-up appointment. This should obviously have been in July 2020.

Not only am I still waiting, but have been told I will not be seen before at least February 2022.

If that actually happens, it will be 25 months, not six months, as it should have been.

J Martin, Maryculter.

Awesome view

I remember me and my pal climbed to the top platform of the Northfield mast and put a flag up.

Although it was over 50 years ago, I remember the view of Aberdeen was awesome. Someone should install a lift and open it as a tourist attraction.

After that they removed the ladder from the bottom section – not sure but think it may have been 1963-64.

James stanley, hilton drive, aberdeen.