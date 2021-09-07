Readers’ letters: Protecting Torry’s park

I endorse the position expressed in the article Scottish Wildlife Trust Enters the fight to save Torry’s Last Green Space.

While Marie Boulton, pictured left, has addressed the issue of “balance and addressing situations as they arise” it does not exist here, as the trust points out and as recognised by the ETZ’s own feasibility study. Leave the park alone and use the brownfield sites of East Tullos and Altens.

I take issue with ETZ Ltd’s claim that the park is needed because of the large number of offshore wind farms operating out of Aberdeen.

There is, of course, the uncertain hope that there will be many once the results of the Scotwind leasing round are announced and that any successful bidder will operate out of Aberdeen. But only 12 hectares of the park is developable.

I also take issue with Marie Boulton’s assurances she “absolutely agrees with the trust” and the council is not going to abandon biodiversity when it has agreed to do exactly that, by rezoning an area which includes the East Tullos Burn and its wetlands.

I still remain unconvinced that the economic case of developing the park is worth the environmental and social sacrifice entailed.

Susan Smith, Annfield Terrace, Aberdeen.

25-month wait

Regarding NHS Grampian ophthalmology waiting times – I was seen at the Cataract Clinic within NHS Grampian’s Ophthalmology Department in January 2020.

The consultant there advised me I would be given a six-month follow-up appointment. This should obviously have been in July 2020.

Not only am I still waiting, but have been told I will not be seen before at least February 2022.

If that actually happens, it will be 25 months, not six months, as it should have been.

J Martin, Maryculter.

Awesome view

I remember me and my pal climbed to the top platform of the Northfield mast and put a flag up.

Although it was over 50 years ago, I remember the view of Aberdeen was awesome. Someone should install a lift and open it as a tourist attraction.

After that they removed the ladder from the bottom section – not sure but think it may have been 1963-64.

James stanley, hilton drive, aberdeen.