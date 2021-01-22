Readers’ Letters: Priority should be vulnerable

RE the letter from BS suggesting those of working age should be vaccinated first to get the economy back up and running.

Why would anyone ever find it acceptable to discuss money or education over life?

The reality is elderly people have a right to live. They deserve to be looked after. They deserve to be given a chance.

They may be isolating, along with everyone else, or they may live alone and have no option to go for essential medications and shopping. So so sad.

Vulnerability is top of the agenda for vaccinations and so it should be.️

MP.

‘Trumpism’

Scott Begbie uses his column to promote his opinions about independence for Scotland. While he celebrated the future of a Trump-free world he has also, ironically, committed his own “Trumpism”.

“Let’s start with the obvious. We’re not in Europe anymore Toto. We have indeed been ripped out, against our will and our democratic vote.”

The EU Referendum was a UK national vote, the democratic result of which was a majority in favour of leaving the EU.

Keith Smith.

Wrong way

RE vaccinations, We should’ve followed Indonesia’s model. The younger generation first – school kids are the future and need education.

Next generations up are all working so keep the economy going, then elderly last as they can isolate more easily.

PB.