Readers’ letters: Premature to think it’s over

Do we think it’s all over? Most folk in the UK probably think so, with the easing of lockdown restrictions. But I would urge a bit of caution because we’ve been here before and look what happened.

Remember last summer when infection rates were low and then Christmastime, after alleviation of the rules. We again saw increased infection rates and more lockdown restrictions.

So what’s different this time? Well since last year we’ve had the Kent, the South African and the Brazilian virus variants and now we’re seeing the Indian variant, with huge infection rates currently running at more than two million people per week. That’s over 100 million a year after they thought, just as we do, that they’d beaten the bug.

Plus, we don’t yet know for sure how well vaccines respond to these variants and we’ve got all of these viruses in the UK.

Let’s be mindful of our circumstances, heed the rules and try to stay safe.

I also hope the regional governments and NHS are learning from India to ensure we have enough medical grade oxygen available.

JH, Aberdeen.

Four-faced promise

Regarding the photo (EE, April 6) and letter (EE, April 10) concerning the demolished beach shelter: I vividly remember it had a four-faced clock on the roof.

I remember our council stating that the clock would be repaired and placed elsewhere. The last time I saw the clock was about 30 years ago wrapped up in tarpaulins in the Kittybrewster yard. Another council promise clocked up that never transpired.

Where is the clock now?

T Shirron, Aberdeen.

Not rational

I feel sorry in advance for ambulance and A&E staff when all the idiots overdo it this weekend and swamp them with the usual, too drunk to stand, fighting, falling over and injuring themselves – all because they can’t behave like rational people.

DS.