Readers’ Letters: Post-war era’s no comparison

I caught the tail end of a speech by Nicola Sturgeon about the new tiered system being introduced.

She ended by saying she knew restrictions were difficult and depressing for a lot of people but that we would only have to put up with them for about a year and that people after the Second World War had six years of hardship to put up with after the war.

Yes, there was still rationing, but people could go to work, all educational facilities were open, as were cinemas.

People could socialise together at the pubs and also visit each other’s homes for entertainment or a fly cuppa.

Most of which we cannot do now, so I cannot see how she can dare to compare then and now.

B Henderson, Ellon.

Parking fees point

Why don’t Aberdeen City Council do something sensible for a change?

Why don’t they suspend the city-centre street parking charges during these horrible times? This may encourage people to come into town and spend some money, helping to sustain the very hard-hit businesses, especially in the run-up to Christmas. And why, when most hospitality venues must close at 6pm, are we still charged for parking until 8pm?

Come on, let’s set an example and change this gloomy grey city back to the shining Silver City.

John Banks, Aberdeen.

Lame lanes

I see in Newcastle the stupid cycle lanes are being removed at the beach front. Any chance of that happening here? Very few cyclists down there over the next five months.

M Buchan.