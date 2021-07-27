Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Poop bins are a dog’s dinner

By Readers' Letters
27/07/2021, 5:00 pm
It is becoming an all too ugly and familiar sight to see dog poop bins overflowing with bags everywhere.

The solution would be in either providing more bins in dog walking areas or increasing the size of the existing bins, the latter being a cheaper option.

Dog ownership is increasing rapidly and the local authorities need to respond to the situation or handle the consequences of having to clean up all dog walking areas.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen.

Covid Games

The majority of the people of Tokyo wanted the Olympic Games cancelled.

The IOC, purely for financial gain, decided to go ahead. We now have the possibility of a huge surge of Covid. Participants could carry it back to their countries – the selfish and thoughtless actions of those involved by going leaves much to answer for.

What are the medals going to mean if thousands become ill and many may die worldwide?

Raymond Mowatt, Eigie Avenue, Balmedie, Aberdeenshire.

Rough justice

Alan Mitchell had the courage to face up to the habitual criminal Joseph Gannon who stole his bike.

His anger led him to try and frighten the thief and he had not thought through the consequences of using a fake gun. OK, that was stupid but to be sent to jail for 13 months is in no way justice.

A suspended sentence would have been more than sufficient. Unbelievable.

Terry McDonald, Ferryhill, Aberdeen.