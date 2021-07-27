Readers’ letters: Poop bins are a dog’s dinner

It is becoming an all too ugly and familiar sight to see dog poop bins overflowing with bags everywhere.

The solution would be in either providing more bins in dog walking areas or increasing the size of the existing bins, the latter being a cheaper option.

Dog ownership is increasing rapidly and the local authorities need to respond to the situation or handle the consequences of having to clean up all dog walking areas.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen.

Covid Games

The majority of the people of Tokyo wanted the Olympic Games cancelled.

The IOC, purely for financial gain, decided to go ahead. We now have the possibility of a huge surge of Covid. Participants could carry it back to their countries – the selfish and thoughtless actions of those involved by going leaves much to answer for.

What are the medals going to mean if thousands become ill and many may die worldwide?

Raymond Mowatt, Eigie Avenue, Balmedie, Aberdeenshire.

Rough justice

Alan Mitchell had the courage to face up to the habitual criminal Joseph Gannon who stole his bike.

His anger led him to try and frighten the thief and he had not thought through the consequences of using a fake gun. OK, that was stupid but to be sent to jail for 13 months is in no way justice.

A suspended sentence would have been more than sufficient. Unbelievable.

Terry McDonald, Ferryhill, Aberdeen.