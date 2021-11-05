Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ Letters: PM laid bare in COP26 speech

By Readers' Letters
05/11/2021, 5:00 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson’s grasp of the factual realities were once more laid bare in his myriad claims during his opening speech in Glasgow.

Staggeringly he stated to the delegates “we’ve brought you to the very place where the doomsday machine began to tick”, yes really.

Unfortunately, an inconvenient truth about the industrial revolution which led to so many of the issues faced today is that it was started in Manchester. A city many now associate with the Tory Party Conference.

Funny how both are linked, isn’t it? Still, as long as real people have no direct access to their elected leaders during another round of “oh yes we’re all going to do something” but actually could turn out to be one of the most audacious sleight of hand tricks since the Brexidiots took over the asylum.

Not without precedent when every other world climate summit has ended with the same squabbling and inaction whilst the planet itself has burned all around. And the environmental crisis has existed for a minimum of five if not six decades.

Ian Beattie, Aberdeen.

Speed stat no surprise

Why is there surprise about 135 vehicles caught breaking the A944 speed limit?

The only reason 135 were caught was because there was a camera there.

Go to any road and you see people speeding. Without enforcement, people will drive at a speed they see fit, regardless of the law.

Alison Forsyth.

Green ‘push’

Patrick Harvie says he will “push the Indy case to the world” at COP26. It’s amazing what you can do when only 34k of Scotland’s 4.3m voters gave you their first choice vote but the SNP are relying on you to keep them in Government.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven.