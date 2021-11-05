Readers’ Letters: PM laid bare in COP26 speech

Boris Johnson’s grasp of the factual realities were once more laid bare in his myriad claims during his opening speech in Glasgow.

Staggeringly he stated to the delegates “we’ve brought you to the very place where the doomsday machine began to tick”, yes really.

Unfortunately, an inconvenient truth about the industrial revolution which led to so many of the issues faced today is that it was started in Manchester. A city many now associate with the Tory Party Conference.

Funny how both are linked, isn’t it? Still, as long as real people have no direct access to their elected leaders during another round of “oh yes we’re all going to do something” but actually could turn out to be one of the most audacious sleight of hand tricks since the Brexidiots took over the asylum.

Not without precedent when every other world climate summit has ended with the same squabbling and inaction whilst the planet itself has burned all around. And the environmental crisis has existed for a minimum of five if not six decades.

Ian Beattie, Aberdeen.

Speed stat no surprise

Why is there surprise about 135 vehicles caught breaking the A944 speed limit?

The only reason 135 were caught was because there was a camera there.

Go to any road and you see people speeding. Without enforcement, people will drive at a speed they see fit, regardless of the law.

Alison Forsyth.

Green ‘push’

Patrick Harvie says he will “push the Indy case to the world” at COP26. It’s amazing what you can do when only 34k of Scotland’s 4.3m voters gave you their first choice vote but the SNP are relying on you to keep them in Government.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven.